Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz gives his fans major fitness goals; watch video

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

Asim is now gearing up for next projects one of which is a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez.

He is quite active on social media. His latest video will certainly motivate his fans. Sharing a video of him, pumping in some crazy amount of energy during his gym workout session, his caption to this post is high on motivation. In the post, he showed off his washboard abs and those muscular biceps. His caption read, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence..!! #fitness#hard-work#abs#sixpack”

Take a look below.