Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz to join rapper Bohemia on his Icon Unplugged 2020 tour; watch

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. He came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

Soon after the show, he signed many projects. His first project was a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Next, Asim's fans are waiting for his music video with Himanshi Khurana titled Kalla Sohna Nai which will release on 19 March. While the fans are waiting for this with bated breath, Asim has already announced his next project. Asim took to his social media account and shared a video of Bohemia announcing that he will be joining the rapper on his International tour to Australia and New Zealand. Asim will be a part of Bohemia's Icon Unplugged 2020 tour which will begin on 20 March.

Sharing the video on social media, Asim captioned it as, “BOHEMIA Icon Unplugged 2020 KDMvsEveryone #IconUnplugged2020 @iambohemia @50bworldwide @desihiphopking."

Take a look below.