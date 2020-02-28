Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz looks handsome in a pastel steel blue ensemble

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

The handsome lad has become quite the star post his stint on the show. And well, here's some more of Asim as he shared some photos on social media. Asim shared a post on social media where he is all suited up and looks every bit handsome with his ever so charming looks. Given the fact that he is a model, he sure does have the looks for it and that pastel shade of steel blue definitely looks just about best on him.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's post right here:

On the work front, Asim is now gearing up for his upcoming projects one of which is a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez.

Are you excited to watch Asim and Jacqueline in the upcoming music video? Hit the comment section below.