Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz urges fans to respect his relationship with Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Apart from fights, tasks, fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

And post Bigg Boss 13 also, Asim and Himanshi’s love story has become the talk of the town. While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that aren’t in favour of Himanshi and have called it one fake love story. It was also being believed that Asim Riaz’s brother Umar and father are against Himanshi; however, those rumours were squashed, soon after Himanshi recently partied with Asim and his family.

Now, Asim took to his social media handle and requested fans to respect his and Himanshi’s relationship. Asim’s caption read, “I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than one and a half hour shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to against the narrative together even it was against the popular opinion. That's why the mutual respect and admiration for each other. I am sorry if anybody has got hurt by mine and her words due to some reasons. Will always be thankful to my fans for the respect and honour and please judge me as much you want for who I am but not by whom I am with!! Just be the much awesomeness you guys are... respect and love you all!”

Take a look below:

Himanshi also took to her social media page and wrote a cryptic post for all the negativity coming on her and Asim’s way. Sharing an adorable picture of her and Asim from Bigg Boss 13, she wrote, “Will face it together.”

Check out her post here:

What do you think about Himanshi and Asim’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.