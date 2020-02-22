Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee goes bold; paints her lips black

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Gopi Modi in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

For the uninitiated, the actress played for a while but had to abruptly quit the show due to her back injury. The actress is quite active on social media platforms. She often shares her stylish pictures and fans love the same.

She has yet again shared a picture and this one is a bold one. In her latest post, she can be seen donning a buttoned down shirt dress, and she opted for bold lip colour. Devoleena painted her lips black. Yes, you read it right.

Check out her post right here:

Do you think black lipstick suits Devoleena? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.