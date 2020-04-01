Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli gets rid of her long tresses; watch

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for TV soaps like Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She was recently seen in the reality TV series Bigg Boss 13.

As we know, due to coronavirus, people are remaining indoors and celebrities are using social media to update their fans about their whereabouts. Madhurima too is self-isolating at home with her mommy dearest. And while most of us are still figuring ways to kill time, it appears that Madhurima was in a mood to take some risk. Well, the actress has chopped her long tresses off! In a video shared by Madhurima on her Instagram, we could see the actress proudly flaunting her new haircut, which was done by none other than her mom. Yes, you read that right! Madhurima looked beautiful as ever and we must say, the bob suits her quite well.

The actress begins the video by singing the Anjaana Anjaani and channeling her inner Priyanka Chopra from the film. Further, Madhurima reveals that her mom has cut her hair and she’s proud of her and loved the results. The actress also urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak and do whatever keeps them and their loved ones happy.

Take a look at her video here:

What do you think about Madhurima’s new hairstyle? Hit the comment section