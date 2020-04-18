Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli takes the Savage Challenge; watch video

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is a popular actress who has been part of several television serials. She was also seen as a participant in the famous reality series Bigg Boss 13.

The actress has shared a dance video wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out. Well, it’s almost impossible these days to tap on the Instagram or TikTok app and not hear Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage or Drake’s Flip The Switch. There’s usually a celebrity, whether cool or awkward, who is seen shaking their booty and attempting the latest popular TikTok challenge while the song plays. So far we have seen Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kate McKinnon and Jessica Alba, Courteney Cox, Jared Leto to name a few, trying to pull off the Savage Challenge as they swivelled their hips to the song. Now, Madhurima Tuli is the newest member to join the viral ‘Savage Challenge’ on Tik Tok.

Dressed in a black athleisure outfit while flaunting her toned mid-riff, the actress moves her hips. Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it as, “Some workout with TikTok fun #savage ya #classy ya #bööty ya #acting stupid.” She even shared a behind-the-scene video to tell her fans what went in the making and taking it to her feed, she accompanied the video with, “And this is what went in the making where I didn’t know what was happening what was happening.”

Take a look here:

Credits: SpotboyE.com