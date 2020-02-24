Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma accused of forging her Dadasaheb Phalke Award Certificate

MUMBAI: A popular face of the television world, Mahira Sharma made a lot of headlines for her participation in the recently concluded popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. However, she is currently in news for all the wrong reasons.

The actress is in news for forging Dadasaheb Phalke Award Certificate.

Mahira took everyone by surprise when she was awarded as the Most Fashionable Contestant of BB13 title at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. She even took to her Instagram stories and shared an image of the trophy presented to her at the award function. However, the latest report suggests that the award is forged.

DPIFF officials have released a statement on Mahira for sharing the fraudulent certificate on her social media handles while calling her a fraud. While sharing the statement on their handle, they wrote, “DPIFF OFFICIAL STATEMENT Our official statement on @officialmahirasharma for forging the prestigious certificate of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.”

The statement read, “This certificate of appreciation has not been issued by any team member of DPIFF or the associates involved in the event and hence is considered to be forged. This fraudulent certificate has clearly violated the DPIFF’s IP based assets and the brand collaterals as they have been used without the consent of the organization to create this accolade.”

It also mentioned that DPIFF’s team has issued an Intimation letter of such act to Mahira asking to take down all the misleading PR activities done by her and her team and have asked her to share a written public apology to the bran within the next 48 hours. Failing to do so will result in legal proceedings against her and all the others involved in the preparation of such purported story and certificate.

Take a look below.

