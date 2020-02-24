Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s fun time inside the car is unmissable; watch

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Season 13 of the show recently wrapped up. The show might have ended, but the contestants continue to grab eyeballs. Two such contestants are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. The two were inseparable during their journey and always stood by each other. Their fans, who fondly call them PaHira, started to assume that Paras and Mahira will eventually start dating post their exit from the show; however, nothing of that sort happened and Paras came up with his Swayamwar.

Well, recently, they had some fun time and their fun activities will certainly make their fans happy. A couple of recent pictures and videos show Paras and Mahira getting all crazy inside the car. While Mahira sported a green dress, Paras donned a white and black checkered shirt.

In the video, Mahira can be seen singing “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge” like there’s no tomorrow, Paras, on the other hand, was shaking his head. All the Pahira fans were super happy to see this mad Paras – Mahira reunion.

Take a look below:

What do you think about Paras and Mahira’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.