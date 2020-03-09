Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma calls Paras Chhabra her ‘Dost’; check

News

Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma calls Paras Chhabra her 'Dost'

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular television shows. Season 13 of the show wrapped up recently. Even though the show has ended, but the contestants are making headlines continuously. Two such contestants are of course Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who are popular as Pahira.

During their stint in the show, they grew closer and many wondered if they would be couple in real once the show ends, however, the duo maintained that they are just friends. Since the show has ended now, Paras and Mahira were recently spotted hanging out at midnight and enjoying a late-night drive. Now, after shooting a music video together, as the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are spotted together often, yesterday, Sharma took to her social media to share a picture with Paras and called him her ‘dost’.

Sharing the picture, Mahira captioned it as, “Tu hi toh mera dost hai @parasvchhabrra #pahira .PC @riyabajaj_photography Photo edit @kellansworld Styling : @tiara_gal Assisted by : _anjalirajput @isimrankeshwaniOutfit by : @magre.store Earings : @wearcrimson.”
 
