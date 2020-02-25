Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma denies forging Dada Saheb Awards Certificate

MUMBAI: A popular face of the television world, Mahira Sharma made headlines for her participation in the recently concluded popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. However, she is currently in news for all the wrong reasons. The actress is in news for forging Dadasaheb Phalke Award Certificate.

It all happened after Mahira graced the recently-held DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 and claimed of receiving the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13’ honour through her Instagram story. However, the DPIFF officials soon accused her of forging the certificate. Soon after, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Mahira revealed that there was a communication error hence the fiasco. Now, the actress has released her official statement on Instagram.

In her post, Mahira has stated that she was handed over the award while away from the stage. “Charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defense I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day,” read an excerpt from her statement. Mahira added that she was approached by Premal Mehta from the Purple Fox Media, who claimed to be associated with the award show for the last two years.

She added, “My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage.”

She also denied accusations of this being a PR stunt, “Post an amazing stint with Bigg Boss and having made it in the top 7 list, I surely am not intending to look for any PR gimmick of this sorts.”

Replying to the same, the official account of DPIFF yet again posted a long note and rubbished all the claims made by Mahira and asked her to apologise. The organisers wrote, “To address Ms. Mahira Sharma's latest response on the forged DPIFF certification, it is really unappreciated that she still claims that the award has not been forged and is unapologetic about the same. We believe that, being the official authority of DPIFF award function, we are in charge of confirming the authenticity of our awards and certificates well. This, however, is unfortunately still unclear to Ms. Mahira Sharma.” They also accused Mahira Sharma of pushing the blame on the third party and they stood on the claims of the award being forged.

