Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma OPENS UP on her mother’s bond with rumoured boyfriend Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are currently one of the most talked-about rumoured couples in television world. The two participated in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, their growing closeness caught everyone’s attention.

However, Mahira and Paras continue to maintain ‘we are good friend’ statement. In her latest conversation, the Punjabi actress opened up about her current equation with Paras. Mahira also revealed that her mother Sania gets along with Paras really well.

In her recent chat with Times Of India, when Mahira Sharma was asked about her mother Sania’s bond with Paras, she said, “My mom loves Paras a lot, she likes him. More than me, my mother gets along well with Paras. I don't call him that much, but my mom likes chatting with him over the phone, tujhe pata hai ye hua woh hua... aur bata kya chal raha hai... (laughs),"

When asked about their bond, she said, “We are and were loyal towards each other and our bond is so strong that people will realise how good friends we are. Our bond is forever. I don't get along well with everyone that easy and now that Paras is my friend, I will maintain this bond for life.” When asked if these link-up rumours affect her, she said, “There are a lot of things that people have said in the past also and they still keep saying it and I think kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna. They say good and bad both things about us, but it really doesn't matter to us.”

Credits: Times Of India, SpotboyE.com