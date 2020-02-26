Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma REPLIES to DPIFF's apology demand

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a popular face of the Telly world. She was recently seen as a contestant in the famous reality television series, Bigg Boss 13.

The actress recently made headlines for the wrong reasons. A few days back, Mahira claimed of receiving the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Award’ at the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020. She also shared the picture of the certificate on her Instagram story. Later, the officials of DPIFF issued an official notice that the actress forged her name on the certificate and she has received no such award.

As Mahira was accused of forging the award certificate she received for being a style icon on Bigg Boss 13, the actress then in an interview with SpotboyE.com revealed that there was communication error among the talent management team and hence the fiasco. Disapproving Mahira’s claims, the officials of DPIFF insisted her to issue an apology in return. Now, Mahira took to her social media to put out a formal message denying all the allegations once again and comes clean explaining herself.

On Instagram, Mahira shared a post talking about the controversy that occurred. She wrote, “Respected DPIFF, Here is my response to your statements. As mentioned by you, we too wish to end it on a good note and I hope this statement of mine will clear the final [email protected]_official,” coming out clean in the matter. In the post, she has stated that the talent management company has taken the onus of goof up and hence, she is not entitled to apologize.

Take a look at the statement issued by the officials of DPIFF to Mahira Sharma below: