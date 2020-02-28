Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma enjoy late-night drive

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 recently wrapped up. The show might have ended, but the contestants continue to grab eyeballs. Two such contestants are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. The two were inseparable during their journey and always stood by each other. Their fans, who fondly call them PaHira, started to assume that Paras and Mahira will eventually start dating post their exit from the show. However, after the show ended, the duo maintained that they are just friends. In fact, Paras has come up with his Swayamwar.

Interestingly, Mahira is seen enjoying a late-night drive with Paras. We wonder what’s cooking between the two! Mahira has been quite active on social media after her eviction from Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Mahira took to her Instagram story to share an interesting video with Paras Chhabra. In the video, the two are spotted enjoying a late-night drive. While Paras and Mahira enjoy their late-night drive in a car on the streets of Mumbai, in the video, Paras is seen driving the car with Mahira beside him. The video features Paras in casual sleepwear, whereas, Mahira looks charming in black track pants and a white tee. Sharing the video on her IG story, Mahira tagged Paras in it.

Take a look below.