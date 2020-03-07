Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma REVEAL the release date of their next

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular television shows. Season 13 of the show wrapped up recently. Even though the show has ended, but the contestants are making headlines continuously.

Two such contestants are of course Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who are popular as Pahira. Now, the duo has a surprise for fans. Paras and Mahira have dropped the first look poster of their upcoming single titled Baarish. Back then though they had revealed all the deets about the single including the singers, composers and lyricists, they had left their fans on a hook, by keeping the release date under wraps.

Pahira’s song Baarish will release on 10 March 2020. Mahira took to her Instagram handle and unveiled the release date along with a new poster of the single. She captioned the post as, “Lock the date #baarish #pahira @parasvchhabrra @sonukakkarofficial”

Take a look below.

Are you excited to watch Paras and Mahira’s upcoming music video? Hit the comment section below.