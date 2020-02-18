Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai to come on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is an Indian television actress and model. She is famously known for portraying the role of Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jha, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye. And she was also a part of the recently concluded show Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the third runner-up.

It was a roller coaster ride for Rashami. She struggled to a great extent to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 13. No matter what, every time it was a do or die situation for Desai. And for all the fans of Rashami, here’s a piece of good news. Rumour has it that she is all set to be seen on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It will be an alluring moment and tremendous amount of fun for the audiences.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.