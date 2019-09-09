Bigg Boss 13’s Salman Khan promises a ‘Super Tedha’ twist; check the promo

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has made an audience for itself. After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, the most popular and controversial reality show is returning with a new season. Fans can’t keep calm as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premier by the end of September. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again!



The makers of the show have shot for four promos for this season of Bigg Boss with Salman. The first two promos were unveiled a while ago and now, the third promo is here and gives out more details about the show! In the first promo, Salman turned into a station master and in the second promo he was seen with television stars Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti! Now, the third promo is out and it shows Salman trapped in an hourglass and is seen surrounded by a wall full of clocks. As sand pours in and fills up the hourglass, the host tells viewers that there will be a fun twist and that the finale will take place in just four weeks! The channel took to their official social media to share the promo and wrote, “Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that’s super tedha? #BB13 @BiggBoss coming soon!”



Take a look below: