Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Bagga shares a frame with THIS beautiful BB 3 contestant

MUMBAI: The journey of Bigg Boss 13 is drawing closer to the finale and the competition has increased between the contestants. The ones who have survived in the show are leaving no stone unturned to defeat the fellow inmates.

The evicted contestants have been sharing their opinions on the show and extending their support to their favourite inmates or friends. One of them is Shefali Bagga who recently got eliminated from the house. The former journalist had re-entered the house as a wild card contestant last month. Now that Shefali is no more a part of the show, the actress is reminiscing the Bigg Boss days and sharing pictures on her social media.

She recently met Bigg Boss 3 contestant Claudia Ciesla and the two beauties posed for a beautiful click. Shefali shared the picture on her social media account, Instagram, and we can't take our eyes off these two beauties.

Take a look at Shefali's post:

When Shefali came out of the house, she was asked if Salman Khan was biased and that he was favouring Sidharth Shukla. However, Bagga had a totally different opinion and said that she doesn't feel the same.

What do you think about Shefali and Claudia's picture? Tell us in the comment section below.