Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi wish to adopt a baby girl

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala is a well-known face in the world of entertainment. She is popular for featuring in the music video Kaanta Laga. The actress has an impressive fan following, and now here’s a piece of good news for the fans of Shefali Jariwala.

The actress, who tied the knot with actor Parag Tyagi, is all set to embrace parenthood.

Shefali, who was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, and Pavitra Rishta fame actor Parag have been together for 10 years. The two tied the knot in 2014 and they had been dating for about four years before that. Now, it looks like the couple is ready for the next step in their relationship.

Shefali and Parag will soon embrace parenthood. Shefali has recently expressed her wish to adopt a kid. During a recent media interaction, she said, “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. The pressure from the society, from friends and family but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon."