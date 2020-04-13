Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill insists on being called Katrina Kaif in latest post; check

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Yes, Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence. Model-singer has been known to be called as Punjabi Ki Katrina since the TV reality show. Shehnaaz loves being called Katrina Kaif too and proof of it was shared by her on her Instagram video. Though a throwback video, we can see Shehnaaz refusing to pay attention to someone addressing her by her real name.

Instead she insists on being addressed as Katrina Kaif. In the video we can hear someone calling her Shehnaaz who is funnily ignoring him says, "call me Katrina" and then giggles. The person too on behind the camera addresses her as Katrina Kaif. She shared this video with the caption, “Purani video katrina kaif bolo fir sunugi . Lol” But her fans feel though are many who look like of Katrina, there is something special about Shehnaaz or like they fondly call her Sana.

One of her followers wrote, “U r my favourite ....my craze not katrina my shehnaz gill India ki sana karoro millions logo ki dhadkan ban gyi ho kaise na bole India ka Pride hotum. ...lv uhhhh fly high”

Check out few more comments here:

Credits: SpotboyE.com