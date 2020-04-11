Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill's Bhula Dunga defeats Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's Kalla Sohna Nai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 might have ended but the contestants continue to make headlines. Speaking about the same, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are making headlines for their respective songs.

After wrapping up the reality show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborated for the song Bhula Dunga. Ever since the song has made it to the internet, SidNaaz shippers have not had a moment to keep calm. Their fans are going crazy on social media doing everything to keep the buzz around them going. Bhula Dunga song has hit the mark of 50 million views on YouTube and SidNaaz fans are going bonkers rejoicing this new achievement.

On the other hand, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborated for the song Kalla Sohna Nai which also touched the hearts of their fans.

However, despite releasing a few days after Asim and Himanshi's Kalla Sohna Nai, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's song has managed to surpass their numbers. Kalla Sohna Nai has some 41 Million views as of yet.

Hence, fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are celebrating this achievement and expressing their thoughts on social media.

