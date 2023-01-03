Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla and wife Monicka Vadera become parents to baby boy, share pictures

The businessman and reality Tv personality has now shared some happy news with his fans. He took to twitter to share that he and his wife Monicka have welcomed their first child, a baby boy this morning.
Tehseen Poonawala

MUMBAI : Tehseen Poonawala became a household name after his stint in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. The businessman and reality Tv personality has now shared some happy news with his fans. He took to twitter to share that he and his wife Monicka have welcomed their first child, a baby boy this morning. 

Tehseen shared a picture where he is seen holding his bundle of joy with the latter’s face hidden. He captioned it, “We are pleased to announce the arrival of our son ZURVAN- he who rules Time & Fate! Sending gratitude to the universe! Gratitude to the brilliant Docs & the support staff, the procedure was super fun & filled with laughter! Both the #mom & #son are doing magnificent, fabulous! Hakuna Matata!! once again sending gratitude to the universe!

Check out the post here;

Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee commented,, “Yayyyyyyy congratulations. Coming soon to see him. Roop Durgapal wrote, “Congratulations to you both for this beautiful new addition in your lives.”

Tehseen and Dorabjee had announced their pregnancy last year in December and wrote, “Our Perfect Trio. @mvadera & I are elated to announce that we are welcoming Baby Poonawalla This Spring Of 2023. #blessed #babyonboard #photooftheday.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and Monicka is Robert Vadra’ cousin, who is married to Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka. 

Tehseen entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry but was eliminated in a week. He has also later been part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock upp. 

Credit- TOI 

