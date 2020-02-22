Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla is not doing Salman Khan's Radhe

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He made his acting debut in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then went on to act in several soaps and became a household name.

The handsome hunk, who is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently in limelight for winning Bigg Boss 13.

As Sidharth has become the BB13 winner, he is been offered many projects and one of them is Salman Khan’s big-budget film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati was offered a role in Salman Khan starrer but was then replaced by Sidharth. Now, according to ABP news, Sidharth will also be not doing this film as he has too many projects in his kitty and it is impossible for the actor to work in every project.