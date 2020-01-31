Bigg Boss 13: Saba Khan talks about Himanshi's behaviour in the house

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim Riaz’s connection. Ardent viewers know that Asim loves Himanshi and has always been vocal about it. The actor even proposed marriage to her.

Now, ex-contestant Saba Khan has criticized Himanshi for playing with Asim’s feelings. In her tweet, Saba Khan wrote how Himanshi was desperate to send a message for Asim through Parag; however, after she came back, she has been asking Asim to not to get romantic on the national television. As per Saba, Himanshi could have rather waited for Asim to exit the show and then met him. '#HimanshiKhurana was so desperate to send message to Asim through Parag earlier. Now she came back as Asim's connection she is saying National TV pe ye sab nahi karna. To national Tv pe message kyun send karwaya tha. Wait kar leti Asim ke bahar ane Ka #BB13,' read her tweet.

Further, calling Himanshi selfish, Saba added, 'She is just clearing everything for herself. N in way spoiling Asim‘s image. Twitter pe itna pyar aur ghar ke Andar atyachar. Come on yar Dnt be so selfish.'

Well, what is your take on this?

