Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan to host Weekend Ka Vaar?

MUMBAI: A lot has happened in the BB house this week. While Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s feud continues, we also saw Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma’s rivalry over kitchen duties and food prepared. Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill have also hit a rough patch. With so many things that have happened, we can’t wait to see what Weekend Ka Vaar brings.

Bigg Boss 13 fans are always eagerly waiting for host Salman Khan to come and give an earful to the housemates for whatever they did during the week. Now reports on the Internet suggest that Saif Ali Khan might step into his shoes for this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Just a few weeks ago, on Salman's birthday, the actor had taken a day off. Rohit Shetty had then entered the BB house in his place and gave his advice to the contestants. He was also seen trying to sort out differences between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Now, a report in Pinkvilla states that Saif Ali Khan will reportedly be a part of this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Credits: SpotboyE



