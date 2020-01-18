Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan blasts Paras Chhabra; asks Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to leave the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been in the limelight since it's first episode and every day we get to see new drama in the house. While contestants don't think about the outcome, it's Salman Khan who catches hold of each one of them in the Weekend Ka Vaar.



In today's episode, lots of drama and entertainment is expected with Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner of 8th season enters the house. The audiences will also see other popular faces like Karan Singh Grover and Vindu Dara Singh entering the show. While Gautam will be seen flirting with Shehnaaz Gill, Karan will have some kind words for his dear friend Arti Singh. Meanwhile, Vindu will show the mirror to Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. While all this is happening, the contestants are ordered by Bigg Boss to freeze in the position they are.



Then comes Salman who will be reviewing every contestant's behaviour throughout the week. We all know how Paras and Mahira Sharma have got close enough in the show and everyone thinks they are in love. Well, this is quite shocking as Paras is already in a relationship with Akansha Puri. Salman tells Paras and Mahira that they more than just friends. However, Paras is furious over these remarks and loses his cool. Salman finds his behaviour unacceptable and blasts him for the same.



Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have created enough controversy in the house with their constant fights. Both of them have landed in jail because of the same, however, no one is ready to change. Salman blasts both of them. While Madhurima kept mum, Vishal was falling short of words to explain the whole situation. Salman who is extremely furious over their behaviour asks both of them to leave the house.



A lot more drama is set to happen in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.