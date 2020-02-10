Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan can’t stop laughing as Shehnaaz Gill mimics Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

With the show heading towards finale, a lot of dramatic things are taking place in the house. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood star, Salman Khan, who is the host of the show, was in a mood to have fun with the contestants. Yes, he was not seen in a roasting mood.

Salman Khan gives the housemates a task that if the show was extended for another 50 years, then how would the contestants behave in the house, he then gave the task to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and then to Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth and Paras who were dressed as Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aaryan. Moving on, in today’s preview episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Shehnaaz Gill imitating Sidharth Shukla and it is funny!

The Dabangg actor asks her to imitate Sidharth. On seeing her act, Salman Khan couldn’t control his laughter. Later, we also see Shubh Mangla Zyada Saavdhan stars – Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jeetu visiting the show to promote their upcoming film. Salman Khan even serves them panipuri on the set but with a competition. We also see Salman in the witness box as Rajat Sharma graces the show to interrogate Salman. He then asks him that he is asking everyone to break up like Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s case and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s case, to which Salman says, “meri nahi ho rahi hai na.”

Who do you think will lift the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.