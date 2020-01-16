News

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to continue hosting the show?

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

The show has yet again got an extension. There were speculations that Salman Khan might not do the full extension of two weeks that has been incorporated in Bigg Boss 13 till February 28. It is possible that Salman might have been taken aback by the new two-week extension provided officially, which slots the final on February 28. Khan might have other assignments and consequently might have to shuffle his schedule.

So, will he continue hosting the show? Hit the comment section below.

