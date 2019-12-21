Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan furious with Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have had a love-hate relationship with each other since day 1. The constant fights between Sidharth and Rashami have become intense, and this time the contestants did not even spare Salman Khan.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants in the house cross all limits by fighting right in front of Salman Khan. The ones who went next level were Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. In the promo video shared by Colors TV, Rashami and Sidharth fight over the word ‘Nasheda’ right in front of Salman. Nasheda is slang for a person who is addicted to drugs. While fans witnessed a heated argument between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla in the previous episodes of the show, this Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants lose control over their mouth and fight right in front of Salman Khan.

Rashami is also seen taking out her shoe to throw it over to Sidharth. This all occurs right in front of Salman Khan, and Bhai looks upset over the contestants fighting on national television.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE