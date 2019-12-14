News

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets hitched

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 06:49 PM
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is India's most eligible bachelor.

The actor is busy gearing up for the release of his film Dabangg 3. Amidst the rumors of Salman Khan quitting Bigg Boss 13, the show’s host has been constantly entertaining fans with his humour and wit on the show. While fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to tie the knot, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman finally gets married.

Colors TV recently took to their official Twitter account to share an entertaining promo video from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The channel tweeted, 'Ho raha hai @BeingSalmanKhan aur Guthi a.k.a @whosunilgrover  ka honeymoon on #WeekendKaVaar! Dekhiye yeh special episode aaj raat 9 baje!'

Isn't that hilarious? Watch all the action only on Bigg Boss 13.

Credits: SpotboyE
Bigg Boss 13, Colors tv, Salman Khan, Dabangg 3

