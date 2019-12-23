Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gives housemates messages from ex-participants

MUMBAI: Host Salman Khan will be seen on the show even today. He is furious with the housemates and is back to school them.

In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, we see Salman Khan playing the 'Spray Foam' game with the inmates. Here, the gharwale will be given some messages, and they will have to guess who the comment was for. And these messages are given by none other than the ex contestants of the show. Salman unveils some nasty comments from two prominent ex players of Bigg Boss Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Punjabi. To put it simply, these opinions by the actors are those that they have tweeted out in the open. Interestingly, both the comments were in support of Sidharth Shukla. While Kamya's comment read, 'women card play karne ke alawa inn ladkiyon ko aata hi kya hai.' Paras took Rashami's name and sprayed foam on her face.

Next was Vindu's comment which read, 'Tu ek Khela hai aur akela hai jo sirf Jhund me chalta hai'. To which Sidharth targeted Asim and sprayed his face with foam. Well, the housemates were naturally stunned on hearing all this.

Have a look.

