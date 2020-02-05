Bigg Boss 13: Is Salman Khan interfering in contestants' personal lives?

MUMBAI: On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman Khan in an aggressive mode, over the house's latest love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The episode began with Hina Khan entering the reality show to promote her film, Hacked and conducted a task for all the contestants. However, we bring your attention straight to Salman's rude behaviour with Himanshi which was pretty much evident in his body language. Well, how can Bollywood's Bhai comment on someone's 9-year long relationship without even knowing what it's like to be in one? 'Han Dekhi Tumhari 9 Saal Ki Concern'... was Salman's statement to Himanshi. Wasn't it too personal?

Well, the actor has gone beyond the game this season like never before as he has never ever he interfered in contestant's personal life and what they will do outside. Firstly dragging Paras Chhabra - Akanksha Puri's relationship despite the former Spitsvilla star being clear on his stand. As a viewer, many Bigg Boss fans feel Salman has not taken a stand in the past where he should have and this is the season he is bashing every couple interfering in their personal space. Even in Arhaan Khan and Rashmi Desai case, there was no need to repeatedly ask Rashmi Desai that did she know about Arhaan's wife and kid? I mean how relevant is it after his eviction anyway?

What is your take?

Credits: Latestly