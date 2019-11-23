News

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan lashes out at Siddharth Shukla like never before!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Much to the audience’s delight, host Salman Khan is seen on TV every weekend during Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Twitter account The Khabri has some inside dope regarding what's happening between Salman and the housemates. If you follow Bigg Boss religiously, you would be aware of a massive showdown between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Both who were buddies first suddenly have turned into worst enemies compelling their fans to show their support and love in the form of trending hashtags. Every day for one week we are witnessing hashtags like #StayStrongSidharthShukla and #NationWithAsimRiaz.

Apparently, Salman lashed out at Siddharth about his violent behaviour. He even told him, 'Tujhe industry main kaam karna hai ya nahi?'.

Catch all the action on Colors tonight!

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor

past seven days