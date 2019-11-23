Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan lashes out at Siddharth Shukla like never before!

MUMBAI: Much to the audience’s delight, host Salman Khan is seen on TV every weekend during Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Twitter account The Khabri has some inside dope regarding what's happening between Salman and the housemates. If you follow Bigg Boss religiously, you would be aware of a massive showdown between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Both who were buddies first suddenly have turned into worst enemies compelling their fans to show their support and love in the form of trending hashtags. Every day for one week we are witnessing hashtags like #StayStrongSidharthShukla and #NationWithAsimRiaz.

Apparently, Salman lashed out at Siddharth about his violent behaviour. He even told him, 'Tujhe industry main kaam karna hai ya nahi?'.

