Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to quit the show mid-season?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show.

Now, there are strong rumours that Salman might quit Bigg Boss 13 mid-season. The superstar has been associated with the show for the 10th time now and online reports claim that he might step down. Recently, SpotboyE.com reported that the show that has been garnering great TRPs will now be extended by another four weeks, which means, Salman will also need to make the required changes in his film calendar, to allot the show extra time. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the superstar might not be able to do so and hence is likely to exit the show before Season 13’s winner is announced.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe requires him to commence work as soon as possible and reportedly it could be difficult for him to juggle both the movie and his hosting duties on Bigg Boss. Reports further stated that the channel is desperately trying to convince Salman to extend his tenure but in the current scenario an extension will spell disaster for Radhe that is scheduled to be shot across exotic International locations.