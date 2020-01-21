Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s show is not getting an extension

MUMBAI: The popular as well as controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, never fails to entertain viewers. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Due to its increasing popularity, the Salman Khan hosted show has been doing well on the rating chart. Meanwhile, there were reports about the show getting an extension. However, now reports suggest that it is not happening. Reportedly, either Salman expressed his unavailability or Colors thought that they've had enough drama in the on-going season. Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 had received a five-week extension. So, if the latest rumour is to be believed, the grand finale is not far away.

Credits: SpotboyE.com