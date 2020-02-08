News

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s style game is on point; flaunts a stylish jacket for the last Weekend Ka Vaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 12:58 PM

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale.

Before the finale, the show is all set to witness yet another exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar to be hosted by Salman Khan. The latest about the show is the look of the host Salman Khan for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which has been revealed on social media by designer Ashley Rebello.

Salman Khan can be seen wearing a stunning brown leather jacket with a black t-shirt and denim. His designer shared a small video of the Dabangg actor from the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and even asked the actor to turn around and show his look to the fans.

He captioned his post as, "The star shines on in leather by @asa_kazingmei / palat and there he turned around just for u @big boss13."

Take a look below.

The jacket is especially customised for Salman.

Who do you think will lift the trophy? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

