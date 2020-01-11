Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan slams Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The show is getting interesting with every passing episode. Now, one of the highlights from today's Bigg Boss 13 episode is going to be Deepika Padukone paying a visit to the housemates and well, looks like there is more to it and it won't stop there. Since it is Weekend Ka Vaar, in what seems to have become a ritual for the housemates and Salman Khan himself, he will be seen giving an earful to the housemates for the week gone by. And well, this time, in probably what seems to be a first, Shehnaaz Gill will also be on the list.

In the preview, Deepika can be seen telling the housemates about the surprise that they are in for. In the same, Salman can also be seen yelling at Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour. He first tells her about the jealousy factor and in fact, when Shehnaaz goes on to star crying and sits down right there telling that she does not want to be on the show, Salman tells that that he will not put up with the drama and that she can leave the show if she wants to. We also saw in one of the promos how Shehnaaz goes and sits at the gate while Sidharth Shukla tries to calm her down.

