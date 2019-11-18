Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan will host the next season only if he gets a fee hike

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show.



At the launch of Bigg Boss 13, Salman said that every year he thinks to himself, he will not host the upcoming season but the makers succeed in making him host the show. In a new promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 13, special guests Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat are seen testing Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's friendship. They play a game where they ask questions to both, Salman and Anil about each other. If they give the right answer, they get to take a bite of their favourite food packed in tiffin boxes brought along.



Check out the promo here:

From questions like what are the annoying habits of Salman Khan to what he should never do were answered by Anil Kapoor. Urvashi asks Anil Kapoor, "Till date, how many seasons of Bigg Boss has Salman Khan hosted?" To which, Anil says, "Dus" (10). Salman then jokes that he has had enough, and this is his last season. He further added that until the makers hike his fee he won't host the show anymore. However, everything was said in jest, and like every year, the audience waits for Salman Khan to announce Bigg Boss' next season.