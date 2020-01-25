Bigg Boss 13: Salman supports Asim on the 'fixed deposit' comment; Vishal gets questioned about his game plan post Madhurima’s exit

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become the talk of the town. The show is inching closer towards finale, which is expected to take place by mid February. The show is not only entertaining viewers but has been garnering good ratings and has secured the number three spot.

The Bigg Boss fans are waiting for the episode to air as in the latest promo host Salman Khan opens the door for Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla and challenges them to go outside the house and fight. Sidharth gets up and asks Asim to come with him however Asim refuses.

Also, Salman will get pissed with Vishal Aditya Singh on being the biased sanchalak and also asks him about his own individuality and game plan post Madhurima Tuli’s exit.

Furthermore, Salman takes out the topic on Arti Singh being called Siddharth’s fixed deposit. Earlier in the episode, Vishal had clarified with Arti that it was him and Asim who called her fixed deposit. He also mentioned that it wasn’t in a demeaning way.

Salman too supports Asim and Vishal and tells Siddharth and Arti that the fixed deposit word wasn’t said in a bad way.

What is your take on it?