Bigg Boss 13: Salman's sweet gesture towards Shubh Aarambh's Akshit Sukhija

30 Nov 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Known for his generosity and a giving nature, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again expressed his sweet gesture towards an artist.

While shooting for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman shared the stage with Colors' upcoming fiction drama Shubh Aarambh's lead artist Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana who had come to promote their show.

It so happened that when Akshit came on stage and greeted Salman, the superstar realized that the jacket Askshit was wearing would jitter on - camera. While Akshit thought of wearing his personal jacket which Salman was a bit unsure off. The Bigg Boss host immediately informed his entourage to get one of his jackets and lent to Akshit for the rest of the shoot.

