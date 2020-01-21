Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth criticizes Asim for pushing Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Many popular names are part of the show including Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, among others. Along with loyal fans, ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. Sambhavna Seth, who was seen in Bigg Boss 2, is also keeping an eye on the show and is even sharing her thoughts on every happening via social media. She recently took to her social media handle and slammed Asim Riaz for pushing Sidharth Shukla.

Well, recently, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz entered into an ugly tiff during the BB Elite Club task. It all started with Sidharth alleging that Asim is cheating with Vishal Aditya Singh and not following the rules. The fight turned so nasty that Aism went on to push Sidharth in aggression and also threatened him. While some are supporting Sidharth over Asim, others have a different opinion.

Now, Sambhavna who has been supporting Sidharth openly, recently took a dig at Asim Riaz for instigating Shukla and trying to pick up a fight with him during the BB Elite club task. First, replying to Vindu Dara Singh's opinions which stated that Asim does not even obey Salman Khan's advises, Sambhavna said that the Kashmiri model thinks that he has already won the Bigg Boss 13 title. Later quoting a famous dialogue from Salman's movie Dabanng, 'Thappad se daar nahi lagta pyaar se darr lagta hai', the Bhojpuri diva compared Asim to the thappad (slap).

Exactly!!He thinks he is the winner already and Dabbang 4 mei woh Salman khan ko replace karega https://t.co/KFkI7svF4G — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 20, 2020

Yaad hai woh dialogue,Thapad se darr nahi lagta saahab pyaar se lagta hai..Yeh Asim wahi thapad hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShuklaCrossed10million — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 20, 2020

In following tweet, Sambhavna stated that Asim is sick and that he seriously needs some help. Take a look below.

On a serious note Asim needs help..Lejaana usko paagalkhane tha aur le gaye usse @BiggBoss ke ghar..Uski kya galti thi @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 20, 2020

Do you agree with Sambhavna? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.