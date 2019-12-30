Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth says Asim is getting all the footage only because of Sid

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s love-hate relationship in the Bigg Boss 13 house is the most discussed topic outside the house.

While the two were the best of friends when the show began and had fan pages dedicated specially for their friendship, it took an ugly turn after a violent fight between the two. After their fight, things only went downhill and while it looked like they might be back to being friends, it never happened. Their dynamic on the show has often been talked about especially by the former Bigg boss contestants such as Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Panjabi and many more.

Now, Sambhavna Seth, who is often expressing her views about Bigg Boss 13 housemates, has slammed Asim Riaz and has taken Sidharth Shukla’s side. In the feud between Asim and Sidharth, she has often taken Sidharth’s side. In her tweets, she shared that while she liked Asim Riaz when Bigg Boss 13 had started, she soon understood Asim’s game plan. Her tweet read, 'When i started watching @BiggBoss i used to like Asim a lot..jaise jaise time nikla samajh aaya that i was wrong..Shukla aggressive hai lekin woh tabhi hai when somebdy pokes him time and again and people that was Asims game plan..Pehle dosti karo phir chura bhoko @ColorsTV #Sid.'

Sambhavna Seth also supported Sidharth Shukla and said that Asim Riaz is getting all the footage only because of Sid.

When i started watching @BiggBoss i used to like Asim a lot..jaise jaise time nikla samajh aaya that i was wrong..Shukla aggressive hai lekin woh tabhi hai when somebdy pokes him time and again and people that was Asims game plan..Pehle dosti karo phir chura bhoko @ColorsTV #Sid — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 29, 2019

Ji haan Asim Riyaz poke karta hai karta hai karta hai..Aur su lo tumhe jo footage mil rahi hai na woh Shukla ki wajah se hi mil rahi hai..It all started coz u created a issue..Sab jhoot camera ke liye..Slow clap for u Asim @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SiddhartShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 28, 2019

