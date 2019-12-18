Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth thinks Arhaan Khan is a cheat

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house has seen a number of love stories bloom. Recently, Arhaan Khan proposed to Rashami Desai on the show, and she accepted.But after Salman Khan revealed the truth about Arhaan’s marriage, Rashami’s love life has been going through a lot of turmoil. While Rashami is going through a lot of emotional imbalance, several celebrities have come forward in her support and advised her to be careful about her relationships. Joining the bandwagon, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth also lashed out Arhaan for lying about his wedding.Sambhavna advised Rashami to stay away from Arhaan and even called him a cheat. Seth also asserted that while the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has gone through a lot in her life, she doesn’t deserve more trouble in her personal life. Furthermore, she also lashed out at Arhaan for discussing Rashami’s financial condition on national television.‘I just hope she doesn’t decide to stay with Arhaan Khan. We have all seen such con men in our lives. Rashami has already gone through a lot and I don’t think she deserves this ordeal. That man’s eyes tell that he is a cheat. He speaks about bringing her to the show and she having zero bank balance. I want to ask him how did he find out about her financial condition in just a few months of being together,’ Sambhavna was quoted saying to Indian Express.In yesterday’s episode, the audience saw Rashami lashing out at Arhaan for consoling Shefali Bagga during a task. What do you think of the duo’s love story?Credits: Pinkvilla