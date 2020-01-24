Bigg Boss 13: Sana Khaan criticises Rashami for her comment on Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: With dramatic episodes, season 13 of the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and their antics never fail to entertain audience.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. The show witnessed how some of the equations changed over the time. The popular reality show has been all about the continuous changing dynamics in the house. The arch-rivals are turning to BFFs and vice versa. Besides, Bigg Boss 13 is also proof that one cannot trust everyone in the house. This was once again proved after Rashami Desai was spotted discussing Shehnaaz Gill’s game with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh and spoke about the Punjabi singer trying to mend ties with Sidharth Shukla.

To this, Rashami stated that Sidharth is Shehnaaz’s game and the latter needs him to be in the game. Her statement hasn’t gone down well with Sana Khaan.

Sana Khaan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 6, criticised Rashami and said that Shehnaaz is among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Check out Sana Khaan’s tweet here:

I disagree with Rashmi on this 1 point tht “shehnaz sid ke bina kuch nahin”Coz the matter of fact is tht it’s her who makes sid luk so vulnerable n cute so many times on the show Infact she is 1 of the strongest contestant who gives maximum content and in a Gud way#shehnazgill — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 22, 2020

Do you agree with Sana Khaan? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.