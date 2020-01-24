Bigg Boss 13: Shefali advises Paras to leave Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is a popular film and television actress. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film, Calendar Girls. The actress is currently in news for her personal life.

Well, her boyfriend Paras Chabbra has participated in Bigg Boss 13 and their personal issues have become one of the hot topics of discussion. All this happened during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman Khan questioned Paras’ closeness with contestant Mahira Sharma as he is already in a committed relationship with someone outside the house. From Paras' home to his expenses, several topics popped up, leaving Paras aghast. Though the topic was shelved after Paras said that he doesn't wish to continue his relationship with Akanksha anymore, looks like it is still haunting him.

In last night's episode again the same topic popped up when Mahira, Shefali Jariwala and Paras were having a conversation in the garden area. While Mahira and Shefali seemed fine, the former noticed that Paras was quiet. Mahira asked Paras about what is bothering him so much. At first he denied, but later he opened up what was going on within him. He said that whatever happened last week, was totally out of context and blown out of proportion. Pointing fingers at Akanksha, he said that if she is his girlfriend and taking care of his things now, how did world get to know about it? He further doubted that something has gone wrong outside the house and that is why all these things have been brought out here.

After listening to him, Mahira tells him that he should've cleared things before entering this controversial reality show and if not done, then it must have been sorted inside. Shefali adds that Paras has been clear about it since the beginning. To which Paras says that wanted to end the relationship way back, but he was forced not to. He tried calling it off many times and enter the BB 13 house with a fresh mind, but unfortunately couldn't. He said that his mother advised him not to hurt anyone and also assured that she would take care of things, but nothing seems to happen.

Paras further went on to reveal that Akanksha got a tattoo of his name on his birthday and pushed him to also of so to make her feel special. He stated that he is being dragged into this relationship and was not able to breakup as somewhere he is feeling guilty. On hearing Paras' ordeal, Shefali advised him to leave his girlfriend. She said that there is absolutely no point to be in a toxic relationship. It is not good for both of them.

Do you agree with Shefali?

Credits: Pinkvilla