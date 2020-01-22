Bigg Boss 13: Shefali asks Arti to eat twenty chilies

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

Recently, popular film and television actress, Hina Khan, graced Bigg Boss 13. The actress entered the show for a task. Well, after the ugly fight between Sidharth and Asim during the horse task, Mahira, Rashami and Arti are announced as the contenders for the task. Later on, Hina enters the house for the selection process of the next ‘Elite Club’ member.

Hina takes the selected contestants aside to listen to their viewpoint. Arti, Rashami and Mahira begin to convince Hina as to why they should be given a chance. However, Mahira fails to deliver and convince Hina. To which, Hina advises her to make her own decisions to stay in the game while Arti and Rashami are given another task titled ‘Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na’. A ‘Bhopu’ is kept in the garden area and each contestant is asked to give an ‘Aadesh’ to the contenders of the Elite Club. If the contenders agree, they have to reply with a ‘haan’ and if not they have to show a thumbs down. The person with more thumbs down will lose the game.

Hina is the sanchalak of the task. The first contestant to give 'Aadesh' is Paras. He asks Rashami to trim her eyebrows. Before Rashami reacts to it, Hina rejects the task. Next, Mahira asks Rashami to apply Mehendi on her face and Rashami agrees to it. Vishal, who is the next one to give the Aadesh asks Arti to cut her hair.

While Arti agrees to it, Hina and other contestants get angry and insist that Vishal give sensible tasks. But Arti like a sport agrees to go ahead. Soon after, Shefali asks Arti to eat twenty chilies, which she successfully manages to do.

Credit: India Forums