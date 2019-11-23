Bigg Boss 13: Shefali asks Asim to tell Himanshi that he loves her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is being loved by the audience. It has been grabbing the headlines for various reasons. This season has been doing rather well and has been in the top 20 on the TRP charts.

Contestant Asim Riaz has often hinted at secretly liking Himanshi Khurana. He even openly flirts with her and has been warned by Himanshi to not so as her fiancé would not like it. However, Asim has not been able to get over his feelings.

In the recent episode, Himanshi and Asim were seen having a conversation with each other in the middle of the night. Himanshi tells him that she has started liking him as a friend. She shares that when she fell ill, Asim was the one who cared for her like a true gentleman and was with her at the time of need. Hence, she considers him as a genuine friend.

Shefali Zariwala then tells Asim to tell Himanshi that he loves her. Asim initially says that he can’t but quickly changes his response to ‘I don’t’.

