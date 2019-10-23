News

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga accuses Paras Chhabra of hurting Shehnaaz Gill's feelings

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and the drama is in full swing.

Bigg Boss gives an interesting task to Shefali wherein she has to interview three contestants, who she thinks is fake. Shefali interviews Rashami. Shefali questions Rashami on her game plan. She later says that Rashami feels that if Shukla is eliminated, Arti will not be in the game. Shefali asks Rashami why she called Shukla 'manipulative'. Rashami does not answer Shefali's question and leaves the interview. 

After Rashami, Shefali chooses Paras for the interview. Shefali asks Paras about his girlfriend Akanksha. She also accuses Paras of hurting Shehnaaz's feelings. Paras gets angry at Shefali for her allegations and says that even she has a boyfriend Aarav outside the house but still Dey kissed her. He says that despite having a boyfriend, Shefali flirts with Dey. 

He leaves the interview and walks off. Shefali tells Bigg Boss that she wants to talk to him and in anger removes her mic. Shefali quits the task and later Bigg Boss calls her. The buzzer rings and she calls Devoleena. Shefali tells Devoleena that her personality is not clear in the house. Mahira gets upset with Shefali as she drags her name in Paras's interview. 

