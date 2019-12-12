News

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli have an ugly fight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 05:59 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most successful season of the controversial reality show. The audience gets to witness interesting twists on a daily basis, which ensure that they are glued to their screens.

Apart from in the tasks, the other fights we see in the house are either about doing kitchen work or over food. Well, once again kitchen duties become a ‘hot’ topic of discussion and it is brought up by Shefali Bagga.

Since three days Shefali is fighting over kitchen duties in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Earlier she called out Vishal Aditya Singh. This time she targeted his ex-girlfriend and wild card entrant Madhurima Tuli. She fought with Tuli over breakfast and scrubbing utensils, however, Tuli stood up for herself and told gave a befitting reply to her.

Well, finally, the audience is getting to see and hear Madhu in the house. Who is your favourite contestant?

Credits: SpotboyE
Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh,

