Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga and Paras get into heated argument

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting a little mushy and then they talk about things that happened earlier, and their relationship in general. Arti Singh talks to Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill, and then Sidharth also talks about what went by between Jasmin Bhasin and his conversation, telling him he regrets talking about it. At midnight, Bigg Boss wishes everyone Christmas and awards the winning team a surprise. He also says that everyone will get home-cooked food the next day for lunch. Next up, everyone enjoys the music as they get busy dancing. The song Tere Hone Laga Hoon plays and everyone pairs up to dance to it. Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan and Rashami seem to get into an argument over something, while everyone continues dancing.

Housemates then sit to eat food and then they play truth and dare. Arti asks questions to Shehnaaz, Sidharth, and others while Arti talks to Paras and Mahira about Sidharth choosing Shehnaaz over Arti when she asked to pick between the two.

The next morning, everyone wakes up to Wakhra Swag and everyone seems to be in high spirits. Meanwhile, Vishal talks about how Paras tires to get into the psychology of people he thinks are strong, and Paras then starts talking about the task. Shefali Bagga gets into an argument with Paras over the task too, and it escalates.

Mumbai’s lunchbox team enter the house with their food. Bigg Boss tells the winning team that you will get the food from your house, The Dabbawala team is coming. Arun and Uttam welcome.

They enter the house with the food. They give their tiffins to Sid, Paras, Mahira, Arti, Shefali Zari, and Sana. Everyone thank them. Paras hugs them. Bigg Boss thanks Arun and Uttam. They leave.

The inmates open the boxes from their houses and are happy to see different dishes. Sana says I have saag. Arti gets emotional. Sana calls Arhaan, Rashami, and Asim to eat with her. Aarti cries and says my mom made it. Shefali makes Asim eat. Aarti cries and hugs Paras. Paras says my mom made it, he gets emotional. Paras hugs Asim. Everyone shares their food. Vishal eats too. Arti hugs Paras and asks him to not cry.

Shefali Bagga reads the task for the captaincy. Sana and Vishal will enter a brain house when the brain wakes up and it will give an instruction to Vishal and Sana. Sana and Vishal will have to make the inmates agree to do that task for them, whoever gets more tasks done will win.

Vishal asks Bagga and Zari to vote for him. He ignores Mahira.

Paras tells Vishal that we will do what we can.

The brain lights up. Sana and Vishal enter the house. The first task is that Asim throws his workout belt in the paint and put it in the storeroom. Sana and Vishal request Asim.

Sana says me always help you, I need you. Asim says I can’t do gym without this belt but I can do anything for Sana. Sana hugs him. Asim thanks for helping him in his captaincy. He puts his belt in the paint and puts it in the storeroom. Sana says he did a big thing for me. Paras says Asim didn’t do it.

Sana says Asim did it for me. Sid says I know why he did it but it’s okay. Sana tells Sid that Paras didn’t want Asim to do it for me. Sid says okay. Sana says you should appreciate Asim. Sid says I said okay.

Sana tells Bagga that Paras is telling Sid that Asim did it deliberately. Bagga says he didn’t want you to win. Sana says Asim needed that belt but he did it so they should appreciate him, I miss Paras but he is so negative.

The next task is that Rashami should destroy her family photos. Vishal requests Rashami.

Rashami says me am doing this for your friendship, you are a jerk. Asim brings her photos. Sana tells Bagga that I am not asking her. Rashami destroys the frame and says Vishal’s captaincy is more than this. She shreds the photos. Vishal thanks and hugs her.

Sana takes her blanket and sits in the living room. Sid says she needs help. Mahira says Rashami didn’t break the frame, she broke one frame only but she has 3. Sid says yes pictures with her cousins.

Sid tells Sana that I left my captaincy for you so give your 100% in this. Sana says you made me angry earlier. Sid says you want me to sit and talk to you every time. Sana hugs him and okay.

The brain lights up. Sana tells Sid that I will do this for you. The next task is for Sid to cut his towel and put it in the paint. Sana asks Sid to do it. Does Sid say you want this now? Sana says I am always there for you, do it for me. Sid goes and brings his towel. He says I am destroying this towel, Sheena gave it to me. Sana says I will cut Sheena. She cuts the towel and puts it in the paint. Sid says Sheena I need a new towel.

Sana tells Sid that you said Sheena gave it so I destroyed it, did it hurt you? He says no.

Arti tells Shefali that Sana keeps asking me to do her work. Shefali says tell her no. Arti says Sid has a soft corner for her. Sana said that Sheena is nothing in front of me. Sheena is my friend but why Sana is so self-obsessed.

The next task is for Mahira to destroy her family photos. Vishal and Sana tell Mahira. Paras laughs. Vishal asks Mahira to do it for him. Mahira says I could do it if it was my things but I can’t tear my mother’s photo, she is my love. The task ends.

The next task is for Arti to destroy her mother’s letter. Arti says I read that letter daily, it is very important for me, Vishal you have Madhu here. Vishal says we have done a lot for you.

Arti says no you didn’t. Vishal says can you do this for me? Arti says no that letter is important. Sana tells Arti that I would do it as I would have read it but it’s for you, it’s about your feelings. Arti says I am not doing it.

Arti tells Shefali Zari that letter is important and Sana doesn’t need that immunity much.

Sana tells Vishal that I don’t want to force anyone, whoever is doing this task for us wants to do it for us. Asim asks them to learn from this task.

The next task is for Paras to destroy his yellow shoes. Paras is angry to hear that. Vishal tells Paras that I will gift you those later. Sana tells Paras that I am asking this for the first time, give me your shoes, you would give me shoes only. I don’t deserve your heart but give me your shoes. Sid laughs.

Mahira says shoes can come and go but feet should be good. Paras says Mahira fought for you. Sana hugs Mahira and says I convince people that I value. She brings his shoes. Sana says I can’t gift you these as these are expensive, you are doing a lot for me. Paras says your captaincy is expensive. He throws his shoes in the paint. Paras says I have hurt Sana so I want to rectify and tell her that I will give her my shoes as my heart is with someone else. Sana thanks and hugs him.

The next task is for Bagga to destroy her family photos. Sana says I don’t know if she will do it. Sana asks Bagga if she will do it. Bagga tells Sana that you don’t have to ask me, I will do it for you. Bagga says I am doing this only for Sana, she doesn’t even have to ask me. Sana hugs her. Bagga shreds her photos.

Shefali Jariwala and Mahira talk about Shehnaaz and how she is old enough but behaves like a 12-year-old. The next task is for Shefali Jariwala to dip her robe into the paint and keep it away. A fight follows between Vishal and Shefali Jariwala, and adding to it is none other than Madhurima Tuli and things eventually escalate.

Rashami tries to make Madhurima understand things, and then Shehnaaz too speaks to her while Arti, Vishal, and others all get into an argument. Paras, Shefali, and others ask her not to do it. Meanwhile, Arti talks to Shefali, and another fight follows. The task comes to an end, making Shehnaaz the new captain of the house. Shehnaaz keeps dancing around in the house after the win.